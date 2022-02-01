Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.56. 34,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.62. The company has a market capitalization of $440.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.