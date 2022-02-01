Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.38% of AMETEK worth $109,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $135.34. 3,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.69 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

