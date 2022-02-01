Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $61,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

Shares of PLXS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.81. 579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,641. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,708. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.