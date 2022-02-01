Cooke & Bieler LP Has $151.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.52% of Hanesbrands worth $151,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 58,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,341. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

