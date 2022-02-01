Cooke & Bieler LP Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,771,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 115,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,335,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

