Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRTX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.26. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cortexyme by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cortexyme by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cortexyme by 1,783.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 386.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

