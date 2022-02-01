Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $8.24 billion and $999.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.79 or 0.00074263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,708.48 or 0.99851176 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00028939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00511801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

