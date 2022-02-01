Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.97 Million

Analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to post $33.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $34.02 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $122.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 394,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,537. Couchbase has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,768,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 686,059 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.