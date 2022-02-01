Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $44.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

CPNG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 11,516,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,469,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coupang has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 17.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Coupang by 182.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

