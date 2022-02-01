Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

F opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

