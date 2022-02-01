Court Place Advisors LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR opened at $285.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.00 and its 200 day moving average is $308.78. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,858 shares of company stock worth $125,552,184. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

