Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.53. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

