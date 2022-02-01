Creative Planning Acquires New Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 166,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 13,629.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 185,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 128.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,507,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 848,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

