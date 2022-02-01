Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down to $539.56

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $539.56, but opened at $525.08. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $496.19, with a volume of 3,663 shares changing hands.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $625.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,529 shares of company stock valued at $38,215,452. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

