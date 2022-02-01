Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,220 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

