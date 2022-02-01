Credit Suisse AG Acquires 345,164 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $33,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTFC opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $104.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.