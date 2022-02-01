Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $31,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,328,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $3,292,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

