Credit Suisse AG Has $30.30 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $30,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in CDW by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.71 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

