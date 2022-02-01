Credit Suisse AG Sells 191,557 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,557 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Docebo were worth $34,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.