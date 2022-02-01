Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 256,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SONY opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.66.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

