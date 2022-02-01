Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.
Shares of MPW opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
