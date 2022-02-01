Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

