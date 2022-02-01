Critical Contrast: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions 13.74% 18.63% 9.72% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 51.65% 50.38% 34.84%

Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 5 13 0 2.63

Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus target price of $76.20, suggesting a potential upside of 62.82%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $730.89, suggesting a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Emergent BioSolutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emergent BioSolutions is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions $1.56 billion 1.62 $305.10 million $4.20 11.14 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $8.50 billion 7.70 $3.51 billion $62.63 9.72

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent BioSolutions. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Emergent BioSolutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV. Its business units include Vaccines and Anti-Infectives; Antibody Therapeutics; Devices; and Contract Development and Manufacturing. The company was founded by Fuad El-Hibri in May 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

