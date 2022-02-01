Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given a C$19.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.31.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$17.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.15 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.87%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

