Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 259.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $56,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.95. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

