Crypto Kombat One Day Volume Reaches $693.00 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for approximately $14.53 or 0.00037266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $146,894.34 and $693.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.04 or 0.07151504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,905.51 or 0.99759372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053939 BTC.

About Crypto Kombat

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

