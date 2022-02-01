CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CUBE opened at $50.74 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 317,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,128,000 after acquiring an additional 62,697 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

