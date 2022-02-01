Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Down 4.3%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 16,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 396,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

CTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.25.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

