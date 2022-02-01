CWV Chain Market Cap Reaches $8.45 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $10,134.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.02 or 0.07179734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,613.21 or 0.99866769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006721 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

