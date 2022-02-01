CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $8,930.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.77 or 0.07191724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.94 or 1.00095439 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053404 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

