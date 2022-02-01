CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives $86.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 219.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

