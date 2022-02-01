Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYXT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

CYXT opened at $11.97 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.