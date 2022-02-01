Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

DIFTY stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

