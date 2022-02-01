Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,858 shares of company stock worth $125,552,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $285.79 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.78. The company has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

