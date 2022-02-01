DAO Maker Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00005968 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $145.80 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.51 or 0.07184778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,645.45 or 0.99859042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051545 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00053878 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

