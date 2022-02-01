Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASTY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.