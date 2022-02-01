Datamine (DAM) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $228,040.32 and $8,378.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00267441 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006810 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000901 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.29 or 0.01206996 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,350 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.