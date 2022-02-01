DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Update

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 634,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,736,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DATS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 3,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16. DatChat has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

