Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($14.38) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

DVDCF traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.