Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $8.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $46.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 billion to $47.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.61 billion to $52.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $295.72 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

