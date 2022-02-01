Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,669,000 after acquiring an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 104,616.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

