Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Deluxe has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deluxe by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Deluxe by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

