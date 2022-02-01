Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,003 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNOG opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

