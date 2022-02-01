Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $692.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

