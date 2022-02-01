Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Winmark were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Winmark by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter worth about $397,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.9% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 16.4% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Winmark by 17.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $3,933,597. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.34. The firm has a market cap of $781.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

