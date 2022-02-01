Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ORMP has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

