Deutsche Bank AG Has $454,000 Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

