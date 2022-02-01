Deutsche Bank AG Has $455,000 Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of QCR worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in QCR by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in QCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in QCR by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

QCRH stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

