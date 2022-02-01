Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $370,792. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

