Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,589 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

