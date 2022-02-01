Deutsche Bank AG Sells 287 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 566,422 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after buying an additional 138,508 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,445,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 51.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 134,546 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,815.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,212. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

